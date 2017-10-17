Photos: Democrat James Smith kicks off campaign for SC Governor

James Smith laughs with the crowd during an event to announce his candidacy for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
James Smith, right, speaks with supporters during an event to announce his candidacy for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
James Smith speaks with supporters during an event to announce his candidacy for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
James Smith, center, speaks with supporters during an event to announce his candidacy for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Kirkland Thomas, left, James Smith and their daughter Shannon wave to the crowd during an event to announce his candidacy for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
James Smith speaks to the crowd during an event to announce his candidacy for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
A person records video during an event announcing the candidacy of James Smith for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
James Smith speaks to the crowd during an event to announce his candidacy for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
James Smith speaks to the crowd during an event to announce his candidacy for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Former Governor Jim Hodges, left, Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, and Sens. Vincent Sheheen, and Joel Lourie applaud during an event announcing the candidacy of James Smith for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Former Gov. Jim Hodges speaks to the crowd during an event announcing the candidacy of James Smith for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin speaks to the crowd during an event announcing the candidacy of James Smith for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
People socialize before an event announcing the candidacy of James Smith for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
A man holds bumper stickers before an event announcing the candidacy of James Smith for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
People socialize before an event announcing the candidacy of James Smith for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
A man grabs a bag of popcorn before an event announcing the candidacy of James Smith for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
People socialize before an event announcing the candidacy of James Smith for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
People socialize before an event announcing the candidacy of James Smith for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
James Smith waves to the crowd during an event to announce his candidacy for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
James Smith waves to the crowd during an event to announce his candidacy for governor of South Carolina at 701 Whaley on October 17, 2017 in Columbia, SC.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State