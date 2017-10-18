‘Drain the swamp:’ State House reacts to corruption indictments

After months of waiting, the other shoe finally dropped.
GOP political consultant Richard Quinn was among five S.C. politicos slapped with criminal conspiracy indictments Wednesday, ending months of speculation that his firm is at the center of a long-secret investigation into corruption at the State House.
Also indicted were Quinn’s son, suspended state Rep. Rick Quinn Jr.; suspended state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland; former state Rep. and current S.C. Legislative Council Director Jim Harrison; and former state Rep. Tracy Edge, R-Horry.
Here’s how S.C. leaders and State House observers reacted to the news:
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, via spokesman Brian Symmes in emailed statement
“As a former U.S. attorney and (S.C.) attorney general, the governor understands that these are serious charges and that, in order to maintain the public’s trust in its government, investigations like this need to run their course.”
2018 GOP gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton, via emailed statement
“Today’s news is bad, but not surprising: Columbia is corrupt, politicians are self-dealing, and it is all costing South Carolina too much.
“When we send someone into office, we trust that they will protect us and our hard earned money. Instead, crooked career politicians and the powerful special interests who control them are treating our state government like their own personal ATM — and we’ve paid the price in bigger, broken government.
“The conspiracy charges today are just more proof that South Carolina needs a new generation of conservative leadership that will deliver for our taxpayers instead of the corrupt good ol’ boy system.”
Lt. Gov. and 2018 GOP gubernatorial candidate Kevin Bryant, via emailed statement
“As President of the Senate and a member of the Legislative Council, I will be making a motion at the next meeting to dismiss the Director (Harrison). The cancer in our state government is growing, and I will not allow it to fester. We must restore integrity at the statehouse and give the government back to the people.”
S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas’s office, via emailed statement
“Acting in his capacity as chairman of the Legislative Council, House Speaker Jay Lucas has suspended Jim Harrison as Code Commissioner and Director effectively immediately and pending further action by the Legislative Council. Ashley Harwell-Beach has been appointed to fulfill the role. This decision will remain in place until the matter is resolved.”
S.C. House President Pro Tempore Tommy Pope, R-York
“I’m glad to see that the investigation is progressing. The most difficult thing for the Legislature is the investigation kind of hovering and not moving forward. The positive thing is that it’s progressing and potentially could come to an end.”
S.C. Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson, via emailed statement
“It is time for Henry McMaster to finally and fully renounce any professional relationship he has with Richard Quinn, Rick Quinn, or any business entity connected to the indicted parties,” said Trav Robertson, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party. “South Carolina deserves a governor that is above any ethical questions and McMaster has ensured that is not him.”
John Crangle, longtime government watchdog now with the S.C. Progressive Network
“Hopefully it’s going to help drain the swamp over there at the State House. It’s going to deal with some longstanding problems in state government and some people that are involved in a lot of shenanigans for a long time. I’m glad Pascoe is finishing the job he started out to do two years ago.”
“I think this sort of thing has to be done about every generation. Generational amnesia has occurred since Operation Lost Trust, and because of that loss of memory, people don’t realize you can be convicted for criminal activity while in public office, whether in the Legislature or not.”
Lynn Teague, S.C. League of Women Voters
“It is certainly not a surprise that Mr. Quinn was indicted. He is at the center of the network that has been under investigation for all of this time. We believe that resolving the questions about how his organization operated will be very helpful in addressing how current laws are working and how they’re not working.”
This story will be updated as The State hears back from S.C. elected officials.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter
