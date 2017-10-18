McCaskill in hot seat at White House as Trump courts swing state Democrats on taxes

President Donald Trump, center, speaks during a meeting with members of the Senate Finance Committee and members of the President's economic team in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Trump is joined by, from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., White House chief economic director Gary Cohn, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah. Susan Walsh AP