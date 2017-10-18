Florida congresswoman spent years consoling constituents before Trump challenged her

More Videos 2:03 Watch: Zion Williamson highlights against Shannon Forest Pause 0:58 Watch: Former NBA player Baron Davis gives his thoughts on Zion Williamson 0:24 Look: Blazing car fire outside Richland Mall 1:11 The many faces of Frank Martin 1:09 Zion Williamson soars through the air during his high school years 2:52 SCANA COO Keller Kissam apologizes for the VC summer controversy 1:07 These two Columbia cops will have the bad guy seeing double 0:17 ‘We want Zion’ chant breaks out at Colonial Life Arena 1:04 Harper's Restaurant in Five Points closes 1:06 Zion Williamson 'ready to make that decision' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump denies account of call with soldier's widow President Donald Trump denied telling the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson the serviceman "must have known what he signed up for" — a claim made by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was present for the call. President Donald Trump denied telling the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson the serviceman "must have known what he signed up for" — a claim made by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was present for the call. AP

