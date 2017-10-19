Politics & Government

Haley calls Russian election interference ‘warfare’

Associated Press

October 19, 2017 12:57 PM

NEW YORK

President Donald Trump's chief envoy to the United Nations is describing Russian interference in the 2016 election as "warfare."

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley lashed out at Russia's efforts to "sow chaos" in recent elections during a Thursday conference hosted by the George W. Bush Institute.

Haley said, "The Russians, God bless them, they're saying, 'Why are Americans anti-Russian? And why have we done the sanctions?' Well, don't interfere in our elections and we won't be anti-Russian."

She added, "When a country can come and interfere in another country's elections, that is warfare."

Trump has questioned the intelligence community's determination that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Federal officials are investigating Russia's actions and the possibility of collusion with the Trump campaign.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

    President Donald Trump arrives in Greenville, South Carolina, stops his motorcade, and greets his cheering supporters.

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters
Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief 2:00

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief

View More Video