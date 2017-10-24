GOP-aligned group pushes tax reform in new $2 million ad buy

A major outside group aligned with Republican House leadership is launching a $2 million television ad buy to keep up the pressure on Congress over tax reform.
The latest buy from American Action Network's Middle Class Growth Initiative brings the organization's spending to more than $14 million on an array of pro-tax reform efforts since August, the organization says. It comes as the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Senate's budget resolution later this week, a key step in moving forward on tax reform—a major priority for the White House and for GOP leaders who desperately want Congress to notch some significant legislative achievements after failing to repeal Obamacare.
The new spot, titled "Tax Cut," will run in 32 congressional districts across the country, including in those seats held by Republican Reps. Carlos Curbelo of Florida, Kevin Yoder of Kansas, Jeff Denham, David Valadao, Steve Knight and Mimi Walters of California, and Mark Meadows of North Carolina, among others.
"For families like mine, more money saved means more peace of mind," says Lindsay Pratt, described by the organization as a "working mother from Wisconsin," in the ad. "Congress, the new tax reform plan has the good ideas America’s working families need."
The buy is set to launch Tuesday, and the House is expected to vote on Thursday.
"The upcoming House vote on the budget will pave the way to advance pro-growth tax reform, and it’s time for Congress to act and make these reforms a reality,” said American Action Network Executive Director Corry Bliss in a statement.
