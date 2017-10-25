Lindsey Graham to Silicon Valley: What do you know about Russia?

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is pushing Silicon Valley to tell the Senate what they know about Russia’s efforts to hack the 2016 presidential election.
Graham told Politico on Tuesday that he already has a commitment from search engine giant Google to testify to a Senate Judiciary panel headed by Graham. South Carolina’s senior senator is also pushing social media sites Facebook and Twitter to come forward with any information about Russian efforts to influence how Americans voted last year.
Intelligence officials think the social media sites were targeted by Russian-backed “trolls” ahead of the election to spread misinformation, political division and fake news. The companies are also talking with House and Senate intelligence committees about potentially Russian-backed advertising bought on their sites in 2016.
Graham said his committee will try not to overlap with those efforts. His panel’s hearing next week is expected to focus on combating radicalization efforts by Islamic State and other terrorist groups. But Graham also said he wants to talk about legislation that would mandate more transparency in online advertising.
“When it comes to Facebook advertising and social media advertising, it's the Wild Wild West,” Graham said.
