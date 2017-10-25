SC’s Jeff Duncan says GOP critics of Trump ‘became part of the swamp’

Some Republicans in Washington are beginning to voice their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump. South Carolina’s Rep. Jeff Duncan is emphatically not one of them.
On Wednesday, the Laurens Republican posted his thoughts on Facebook on GOP senators who have been vocal this week about their differences with Trump. Duncan says they simply “drank the water” and “became part of the swamp.”
Duncan focused most of his comments on Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who gave a highly critical speech about Trump on Tuesday, while also announcing he won’t seek re-election next year. Duncan sees a reason Flake is walking away from the Senate.
“Because the people support President Trump and his agenda, and Senator Flake does not,” Duncan said. “He has taken it upon himself to say that when it comes to immigration, trade, border security, and other issues, he knows what's best, not the people of Arizona.
“Is that the mentality of a public servant? I certainly don't think so.”
The Arizona senator panned the direction of the GOP under Trump. Without mentioning the president by name, Flake denounced the “flagrant disregard of truth and decency” in Washington, and told his Senate colleagues the impulse “to threaten and scapegoat" would turn Republicans into a "fearful, backward-looking party.”
“There are times we must risk our careers,” Flake said, because “A political career does not mean much if we are complicit in undermining these values.”
Duncan was not impressed with those sentiments.
“Parroting late night talk show hosts so you can become endeared by the Washington establishment doesn't make you some kind of hero, brave, or even a statesman,” Duncan wrote. “It means that you think you know better than the people who elected you, or have become susceptible to self promotion and flattery.”
He urged the country to get behind Trump after his victory.
“Imagine what we could accomplish as a country if Republicans in the House and Senate actually supported the President and his mandate?” Duncan said. “It's time to get the egos out of the way. It's time to support President Trump and his agenda for the people.”
Duncan’s Democratic opponent in next year’s election, Mary Geren, told the Anderson Independent Mail she was “totally shocked” that Duncan “will stop at nothing to defend an administration that has been overrun by incompetence, corruption, cruel policies, and recklessness.”
“Duncan criticizes his Republican colleagues in the Senate for what he claimed he would do once elected,” she said. “They are standing up for all Americans and putting country before party.”
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
