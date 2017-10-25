GOP’s Curbelo expected to join caucus that’s been Democrats-only

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, is joined by, from left, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., as they talk about the GOP agenda for tax reform during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP