Nikki Haley safe after Sudan scare

Nikki Haley, United Nations ambassador and former S.C. governor, is OK after she was evacuated Wednesday from a U.N. camp for displaced people in South Sudan.
Haley was “rushed away” from the site, according to media reports and witnesses, as protesters gathered in a demonstration against President Salva Kiir.
Sad but inspiring day in S Sudan. We felt the pain & the passion of the ppl. A govt that doesn't respect all of its ppl can't be sustained. pic.twitter.com/rthAsMIu4S— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) October 25, 2017
Haley served six years as South Carolina’s governor. She was selected in November to serve as Donald Trump’s U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Shortly after Haley left the camp, U.N. security guards fired tear gas to disperse the crowd of more than 100 residents who looted and destroyed the office of a charity operating there, an aid worker at the camp said. The aid worker spoke on condition of anonymity out of safety fears.
Haley, in the middle of a three-country African visit, met earlier Wednesday with Kiir over the country’s long civil war. Speaking later to U.N. station Radio Miraya, Haley said she warned Kiir that the U.S. no longer trusted South Sudan’s government and was no longer prepared to wait for change. She did not give details.
The United Nations confirmed the incident with Haley, saying camp residents “became upset that she was not able to meet with them, due to time constraint.” A spokesman for the U.S. mission to the U.N. said Haley was meeting with a recently reunified displaced family but had to shorten her visit because of security concerns.
Frustration has been growing inside and outside South Sudan over the conflict that has killed tens of thousands and created Africa’s largest displacement of civilians since the Rwanda genocide in 1994.
“People are not happy,” said one resident of the U.N. camp, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of his safety. He said camp residents had been waiting to hand Haley a letter with their position on the “current crisis.” The U.N. said a “petition” was delivered before Haley’s departure.
Just saw news about evacuation of @nikkihaley in Sudan. Hope you are ok... scary stuff!— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 25, 2017
@nikkihaley you be safe out there. Prayers.— Bob Six (@Dad6macdad) October 25, 2017
Glad you are safe.— Tammy Daniels (@tammy_shptgun) October 25, 2017
The pain in the stories of refugees from S.Sudan is a reminder we can't look away. We can't let armed conflict be their only choice. pic.twitter.com/YpsInLd0ft— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) October 25, 2017
“We are disappointed by what we are seeing. This is not what we thought we were investing in,” Haley said in remarks later released by the U.N. “What we thought we were investing in was a free, fair society where people could be safe and South Sudan is the opposite of that.”
Haley is the highest-level U.S. government official to visit South Sudan since President Donald Trump took office. She is in Africa to see the involvement of the U.S. and United Nations in Ethiopia, South Sudan and Congo, where she will be on Thursday.
The United States is South Sudan’s largest donor and was instrumental in the country’s creation. Since the East African nation gained independence in 2011, the U.S. has given more than $5 billion for humanitarian and development initiatives, according to the U.S. Embassy.
South Sudan plunged into civil war in late 2013, and the country faces mass displacement, starvation and allegations of government corruption and war crimes. More than 2 million people have fled the country.
The Associated Press contributed heavily to this report.
