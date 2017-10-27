Gov. Henry McMaster
Gov. Henry McMaster Gerry Melendez The State/File photo
Gov. Henry McMaster Gerry Melendez The State/File photo

Politics & Government

Gov. McMaster urges Greenville County sheriff to resign

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 27, 2017 11:30 AM

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis should resign, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster urged Friday via Twitter.

Lewis is accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by a former Sheriff's Office employee.

Lewis earlier this month admitted to an extramarital affair affair, calling it a “consensual encounter.” He denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

The Greenville County Council this week voted in favor of calling for Lewis’ resignation.

Lewis issued a statement in response to the Greenville council’s vote:

“As previously stated, I remain committed to handling this matter in the proper forum and in the proper manner as required by law. Therefore, I will make no further comments on this matter until the final resolution of the SLED investigation.”

