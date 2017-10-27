Gov. McMaster urges Greenville County sheriff to resign

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis should resign, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster urged Friday via Twitter.
Lewis is accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by a former Sheriff's Office employee.
It’s clear that Sheriff Will Lewis’ ability to effectively lead one of SC’s largest law enforcement agencies has been compromised (1/)— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 27, 2017
by inappropriate actions – actions which he has acknowledged. (2/)— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 27, 2017
It would be in public’s best interest for him to voluntarily step aside. If I could remove him from office, I most certainly would. (3/3)— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 27, 2017
Lewis earlier this month admitted to an extramarital affair affair, calling it a “consensual encounter.” He denied the allegations in the lawsuit.
The Greenville County Council this week voted in favor of calling for Lewis’ resignation.
Lewis issued a statement in response to the Greenville council’s vote:
“As previously stated, I remain committed to handling this matter in the proper forum and in the proper manner as required by law. Therefore, I will make no further comments on this matter until the final resolution of the SLED investigation.”
