Should donors be allowed to hide behind their SC campaign contributions?

Should you choose to donate to a 2018 candidate for governor, S.C. law limits the amount of money you can give. But there is a way around the $3,500 contribution limit, and many wealthy donors know it.
However, John Crangle, a longtime government watchdog now with the S.C. Progressive Network, hopes to close that loophole. Crangle has asked the State Ethics Commission to decide whether the practice — where a donor creates multiple corporations to make contributions — is legal. “In my opinion, it’s not, but there’s no precedent at this time to rely upon.”
Unlike some states, S.C. caps the amount that donors can give to a person running for local or statewide office. A donor can give up to $3,500 per election for a candidate running for statewide office and up to $1,000 per election for a candidate running for a local seat.
The limit — part of the 1991 state Ethics Act — is intended to curb corruption, with corporations essentially buying lawmakers. But donors can use a loophole — creating multiple companies and having each give up to $3,500 or $1,000 per election — to escape the limit.
Crangle’s request for an advisory opinion from the Ethics Commission cites wealthy New York real-estate developer Howard Rich as an example.
A school-choice supporter and limited-government libertarian, Rich gave more than $150,000 to S.C. lawmakers or their opponents through a handful of corporations right before the November 2012 election.
And Rich is not the only donor to use his ownership of multiple corporations to exceed the limit on donations.
As of July, Mikee Johnson, an Orangeburg lumber magnate, had given close to $58,000 to Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton through family members and more than a dozen companies.
Crangle said the law’s purpose is to limit contributions by a single person, inhibiting “the ability of a single person to use large campaign contributions to corrupt candidates and the electoral process.”
How much can I give?
$1,000: The amount, per election, a donor can give to a campaign for district-wide or local office, including the Legislature
$3,500: The amount, per election, a donor can give to a campaign for statewide office, including governor
SOURCE: State Ethics Commission
