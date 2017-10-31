What SCANA, others said about executive shake-up

SCANA: ‘Difficult issues to address’
Excerpts from SCANA’s statement Tuesday morning
SCANA Corp. and its principal subsidiary, South Carolina Electric & Gas Company, announced today the following actions will be effective Jan. 1, 2018:
▪ Chairman and chief executive officer Kevin Marsh will retire as chief executive officer of SCANA and SCE&G, and Stephen Byrne will retire as senior vice president of SCANA, and chief operating officer and president, generation and transmission of SCE&G.
▪ Lead independent director Maybank Hagood will become non-executive chairman of the board of directors.
▪ Jimmy Addison will become chief executive officer.
▪ Keller Kissam will become president and chief operating officer of SCE&G.
▪ Iris Griffin will become chief financial officer. ...
"I understand that we continue to have some difficult issues to address, but I am also excited by the opportunity to return our focus to our core businesses to provide safe, reliable energy for our customers, and economic development opportunities for the areas our subsidiaries serve," Addison said.
"It pains me that SCE&G and its customers have had to go through this tumultuous time relating to the abandonment of the new nuclear project. It is essential for our customers and our employees that we reach a prompt, reasonable resolution of those issues,” Kissam said.
"I look forward to helping the company navigate the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities ahead," Hagood said.
‘Best interest ... that SCANA move forward under new leadership’
“It has been an immense privilege and a tremendous source of pride for me to have served as your chief executive officer during the past six years, and to have worked with the dedicated men and women of this company since 1984. I informed the board late yesterday that I have decided it is in the best interest of our company at this time that SCANA move forward under new leadership. Steve (Byrne) and I are committed to staying on board through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition in leadership and to continue working toward resolution of issues related to our decision to abandon our nuclear construction project.
“As we look toward the future, our company is in good hands under the leadership of Maybank Hagood as chairman and Jimmy Addison as CEO.”
— SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh in an email to employees, given to The State
‘SCANA is beginning to fully understand’
“While this decision indicates that SCANA is beginning to fully understand the devastating consequences of abandoning the VC Summer project, any effort to regain the public's trust starts with no longer charging ratepayers for this failed project, and refunding them the money they've already paid for it.”
— Gov. Henry McMaster, R-Richland
‘Opportunity to begin earning back the public trust’
“I am extremely encouraged by SCANA’s decision to finally change course and bring about new leadership. This necessary step should have occurred months ago and never at the behest of outside pressure. SCANA now has an opportunity to begin earning back the public trust it has deservedly lost over the V.C. Summer nuclear facility collapse.”
— S.C. House Jay Lucas, R-Darlington
