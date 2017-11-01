Nikki Haley tells United Nations: You're not the boss of U.S.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:48 Florida Man Wrangles Alligator, Frees it From Plastic Ring Pause 2:12 Drone footage of Raleigh’s winter wonderland snowfall 0:21 Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder 1:15 Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 3:25 'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 2:02 Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The United States voted against a UN resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba on Wednesday. The embargo resolution was overwhelmingly approved in the 193-member General Assembly by a vote of 191-2, with Israel joining the U.S. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said the American people had chosen a new president and the United States would vote against any resolution calling for the lifting of the embargo "as long as the proceeds from trade with Cuba go to prop up the dictatorial regime responsible for denying those (human) rights." AP via UNTV

The United States voted against a UN resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba on Wednesday. The embargo resolution was overwhelmingly approved in the 193-member General Assembly by a vote of 191-2, with Israel joining the U.S. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said the American people had chosen a new president and the United States would vote against any resolution calling for the lifting of the embargo "as long as the proceeds from trade with Cuba go to prop up the dictatorial regime responsible for denying those (human) rights." AP via UNTV