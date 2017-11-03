Everything you need to know about the impeachment trial of Clemson's student VP

Clemson University's student government has made headlines across the nation in the last few weeks. Here's a rundown of what's been going on, and what you need to know:
Sept. 25: About a dozen students sit for the Pledge of Allegiance at a student senate meeting. Vice President Jaren Stewart, who is black, is one of the students who participated in that form of protest against racial tensions on campus and across the country.
Oct. 3: A photo of a Clemson University incident report (dated April 27, 2017) regarding Stewart was posted online. An excerpt: "Upon entering the room, whether they were in the room or not, he would take food, cleaning supplies and their vacuum. Similarly, there were times that he would enter their room after his Rugby matches and he would leave the room covered in sweat, dirt and grass."
This report became the basis of student senator Miller Hoffman's multiple efforts to hold an impeachment trial for Stewart.
Here's some of what that document said: pic.twitter.com/da27CgtRTG— Georgie Silvarole (@gsilvarole) October 30, 2017
Oct. 9: Hoffman motions to hear the articles of impeachment for the first time. A bylaw confusion foils the effort, and the motion fails.
Oct. 23: Hoffman motions a second time to hear the articles of impeachment against Stewart. Stewart was not in attendance because he was at a conference in Washington, D.C. The student senators debated for more than three hours over the pros and cons of holding an impeachment trial before finally voting, by secret ballot, 40-18 in favor of an impeachment trial.
Although the senators voted for an impeachment trial, that does not mean Stewart has been removed from his position. He is still the vice president.
Oct. 26: Stewart, in an interview with the Anderson Independent Mail, discusses the impeachment trial and his belief that it is a reaction to his decision to sit for the pledge of allegiance.
Hoffman has denied this and clearly stated his push for a trial is not racially motivated.
"I cannot stress enough how the situation has absolutely nothing to do with the flag protests or contain any racial motivation at all," Hoffman said when introducing the articles of impeachment for a second time on Oct. 23. "Such a narrative is without evidence and completely untrue."
Miller Hoffman: impeachment motion not racially motivated pic.twitter.com/cOFS5kkBY4— Georgie Silvarole (@gsilvarole) October 24, 2017
Oct. 30: The student senate held its weekly meeting. Several students, including Stewart, sat for the pledge as they have been for five consecutive weeks.
That's all, at least up to this point.
On Nov. 6, the impeachment trial will take place in executive session — meaning it will not be open to the public.
