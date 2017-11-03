Haley apologizes to Cubans for ‘cruelty’ of Obama administration

More Videos 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' Pause 4:18 Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia? 0:46 Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:47 What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 1:49 Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 0:30 USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting 2:55 Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 3:30 Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation The United States voted against a UN resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba on Wednesday. The embargo resolution was overwhelmingly approved in the 193-member General Assembly by a vote of 191-2, with Israel joining the U.S. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said the American people had chosen a new president and the United States would vote against any resolution calling for the lifting of the embargo "as long as the proceeds from trade with Cuba go to prop up the dictatorial regime responsible for denying those (human) rights." The United States voted against a UN resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba on Wednesday. The embargo resolution was overwhelmingly approved in the 193-member General Assembly by a vote of 191-2, with Israel joining the U.S. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said the American people had chosen a new president and the United States would vote against any resolution calling for the lifting of the embargo "as long as the proceeds from trade with Cuba go to prop up the dictatorial regime responsible for denying those (human) rights." AP via UNTV

