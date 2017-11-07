‘A soldier for equality’ SC civil rights legend ‘Brother David’ dies

More Videos 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' Pause 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:46 Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 2:26 Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 1:01 Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 6:54 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:22 Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said Brother David Boone, a civil rights leader who fought for racial equality and helping the poor, left a legacy for members of the Rock Hill community. Boone, an 84-year-old humanitarian has died after battling cancer. Echols said Boone set an example for equality and the community should continue his mission. Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said Brother David Boone, a civil rights leader who fought for racial equality and helping the poor, left a legacy for members of the Rock Hill community. Boone, an 84-year-old humanitarian has died after battling cancer. Echols said Boone set an example for equality and the community should continue his mission. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball

