Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Vestavia Hills, Ala. He is grappling with allegations of sexual misconduct ahead of next month’s special Senate election in Alabama. Hal Yeager AP

Politics & Government

SC’s senators don’t want Alabama’s Roy Moore joining them in the Senate

By Bristow Marchant

November 14, 2017 8:01 AM

Ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct against a GOP Senate candidate are too much for South Carolina’s senators, both of whom said Monday that Alabama’s Roy Moore should drop out of the race.

Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, tweeted that the Alabama race will “not end well for Mr. Moore” if he stays in the race, the same day another woman publicly came forward with allegations Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

“In light of the most recent allegations and the cumulative effect of others, I believe #RoyMoore would be doing himself, the state, the GOP, and the country a service by stepping aside,” Graham wrote.

Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, separately called for Moore to go Monday at a breakfast in Charleston.

“If the allegations are true, he needs to step aside and we should move forward,” Scott said, as quoted by the Post and Courier. “In my opinion, the accusations are stronger than the denial. It’s a horrible situation, obviously.”

Graham and Scott are just the latest Republicans abandoning Moore’s bid in the Alabama special election. Five women in total have now said Moore made sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers. Moore, the former chief justice of the state’s supreme court, denies the allegations.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said Monday that he “believes the women.”

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, suggested that even if Moore wins the Dec. 12 election, the Senate might vote to expel him before he takes his seat.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate

