Mick Mulvaney
Mick Mulvaney
Mick Mulvaney

Politics & Government

New Yorker says this former SC congressman feels 'inferior' because of his state

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 15, 2017 9:01 AM

The debate over a GOP tax bill is getting spicy after a Republican congressman slammed the White House budget director for trying to “screw” his state.

U.S. Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., tweeted Tuesday that Mick Mulvaney, a former S.C. congressman, “probably feels inferior” because federal taxes from New York “subsidizes his state of South Carolina.”

King’s blast follows comments from Mulvaney in favor of a GOP tax plan that eliminates deductions for state and local taxes. Mulvaney argues the current tax law benefits federal taxpayers in higher tax states like New York, which, as King noted, pay more into the federal government that they receive from it. (South Carolina, on the other hand, gets more in federal benefits than its citizens pay into it in taxes.)

“You live in New York City, and I live in South Carolina. Why should I pay more federal taxes than you do?” Mulvaney said in an interview Tuesday. “Because that’s the way the world works right now. And I think you could make the argument that is not fair, that is not right.”

The proposal is seen as driving a wedge between Republicans from higher tax states like King and lower tax conservatives like Mulvaney.

Like New York, South Carolina has a state income tax. However, it is not as high as New York’s. New York City also has a local income tax, unlike anything in South Carolina.

Mulvaney represented South Carolina’s 5th District in Congress from 2010 until earlier this year, when he was appointed to head the Office of Management and Budget by President Donald Trump.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

    USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported.

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported
Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'
Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA 1:14

Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA

View More Video