Attorney General Alan Wilson arrives at the South Carolina Supreme Court in 2016. Tracy Glantz

How a Supreme Court decision could halt prayer at SC public meetings

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 16, 2017 10:27 AM

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson is hoping the Supreme Court will protect local governments’ right to open public meetings with a prayer, before a recent court precedent is enforced in South Carolina.

Wilson has signed up South Carolina to a Supreme Court case challenging a North Carolina county’s practice of opening meetings with a sectarian prayer, one of 21 states supporting the county’s right to do so.

An appellate court in Virginia has already ruled Rowan County’s prayers are “coercing public participation in prayers that overwhelmingly advanced beliefs specific to one religion.”

The same federal court ruling would apply to public bodies in South Carolina, potentially opening local governments to lawsuit if they open meetings with prayers. Wilson hopes the nation’s highest court will stop them.

“Our Founding Fathers strongly supported legislative prayer by public bodies and deeply believed in Divine Guidance to support these bodies,” Wilson said in a statement. “Nothing in the Constitution prevents a respectful prayer led by a lawmaker for help in making the right decision.”

Three Rowan County residents sued to stop county commissioners from reciting prayers specific to Christianity, supported by the American Civil Liberties Union.

In 2014, the Supreme Court ruled explicitly sectarian prayers offered by clergy before town meetings in Greece, NY, were constitutional. The court found the town could not police the religious speech of the citizens offering the prayers.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

