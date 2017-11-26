U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, on Sunday implored GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore to end his campaign for a Senate seat.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, on Sunday implored GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore to end his campaign for a Senate seat. Screen shot/ABC News
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, on Sunday implored GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore to end his campaign for a Senate seat. Screen shot/ABC News

Politics & Government

SC’s Tim Scott to embattled GOP candidate Roy Moore: ‘Move on’

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

November 26, 2017 12:24 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott on Sunday implored GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore to “move on” amid allegations of sexual misconduct with underage girls.

“It is pretty clear to me that the best thing that Roy Moore could do for the country is move on,” Scott, R-North Charleston, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“The reality is that the allegations are still very strong and credible, and the denial has gotten a little stronger but it’s still very weak,” Scott said. “In my opinion, and in the opinion of many Republicans and conservatives in the Senate, it is time for us to turn the page, because it is not about partisan politics. It’s not about electing Republicans versus Democrats. This is about the character of our country. I want to be on the side of right when history writes this story.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moore’s Senate campaign has been mired in recent weeks with allegations of sexual harassment involving young girls.

President Donald Trump last week defended the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice, saying, “He denies it. Look, he denies it.”

“Roy Moore denies it, that’s all I can say,” Trump told reporters. He repeated several times outside the White House that the GOP candidate has denied any wrongdoing.

Scott and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, have each said Moore should drop out of the race. When Scott said Sunday that he wanted to “be on the side of right,” ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz asked him if Trump is “on the side of wrong.”

“The president will have to make his own decisions on where he thinks he is and why he’s there,” Scott said. “Partisan politics is very important in Washington; that’s how you get your job done on either side of the aisle.

“I’m not taking it from a Republican perspective or a Democrat perspective; I’m thinking about those folks who have been negatively impacted by these allegations,” he continued. “I’m thinking about the long-term health of the country from a personal perspective that leads me to one conclusion: I’ve been there, I’m staying there and I am looking for ways for us to heal this devastating wound in our country.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

    USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported.

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported
Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'
Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA 1:14

Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA

View More Video