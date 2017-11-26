SC’s Tim Scott to embattled GOP candidate Roy Moore: ‘Move on’

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott on Sunday implored GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore to “move on” amid allegations of sexual misconduct with underage girls.
“It is pretty clear to me that the best thing that Roy Moore could do for the country is move on,” Scott, R-North Charleston, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
.@SenatorTimScott: “It is pretty clear to me that the best thing that Roy Moore can do for the country is to move on.” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/21YUmfedH4— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 26, 2017
“The reality is that the allegations are still very strong and credible, and the denial has gotten a little stronger but it’s still very weak,” Scott said. “In my opinion, and in the opinion of many Republicans and conservatives in the Senate, it is time for us to turn the page, because it is not about partisan politics. It’s not about electing Republicans versus Democrats. This is about the character of our country. I want to be on the side of right when history writes this story.”
Never miss a local story.
Moore’s Senate campaign has been mired in recent weeks with allegations of sexual harassment involving young girls.
President Donald Trump last week defended the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice, saying, “He denies it. Look, he denies it.”
“Roy Moore denies it, that’s all I can say,” Trump told reporters. He repeated several times outside the White House that the GOP candidate has denied any wrongdoing.
Scott and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, have each said Moore should drop out of the race. When Scott said Sunday that he wanted to “be on the side of right,” ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz asked him if Trump is “on the side of wrong.”
“The president will have to make his own decisions on where he thinks he is and why he’s there,” Scott said. “Partisan politics is very important in Washington; that’s how you get your job done on either side of the aisle.
“I’m not taking it from a Republican perspective or a Democrat perspective; I’m thinking about those folks who have been negatively impacted by these allegations,” he continued. “I’m thinking about the long-term health of the country from a personal perspective that leads me to one conclusion: I’ve been there, I’m staying there and I am looking for ways for us to heal this devastating wound in our country.”
Comments