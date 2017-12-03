‘We’re running out of time’ with North Korea, Graham says

The United States is inching closer to military conflict with North Korea, as the country continues to test and make advances with its nuclear program, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham warned Sunday.
“We’re running out of time,” Graham, R-South Carolina, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
“We’re getting close to a military conflict because North Korea’s marching toward marrying up the technology of an I.C.B.M. (intercontinental ballistic missile) with a nuclear weapon on top that can not only get to America but deliver the weapon.”
Graham’s comments came days after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile that it claimed is capable of reaching the United States. He could not specify just how close the U.S. might be to military conflict with the hermit regime.
“The policy of the Trump Administration is to deny North Korea the capability to hit America with a nuclear-tipped missile, not to contain it,” he said. “Denial means preemptive war as a last resort. That preemption is becoming more likely as their technology matures.
“Every missile test, every underground test of a nuclear weapon, means the marriage is more likely,” he continued. “I think we’re really running out of time. The Chinese are trying, but ineffectively. If there’s an underground nuclear test, then you need to get ready for a very serious response from the United States.”
When asked by host John Dickerson, Graham said Congress should be having discussions about preemptive war.
“I think the president has inherent authority as commander-in-chief ... to strike North Korea to protect the American homeland,” he said. “But this discussion needs to happen among ourselves.”
