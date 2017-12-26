Nikki Haley got punked by this 'world leader.' Now, it's got Russia talking

A phone call to UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is getting push back from Russian officials, after Haley criticized the country in a call with what turned out to be a Russian radio show.
Russian pranksters have posted a 22-minute audio clip over the weekend of a phone call with a woman who sounds like Nikki Haley talking with a man claiming to be the prime minister of Poland.
Among other real-world items discussed on the call, the impersonator got Haley to comment on the political crisis on a nonexistent island off the coast of Vietnam the caller made up.
“Do you know Binomo?” the man asked. “They have declared independence. They had elections, and we suppose Russians had its intervention.”
“Yes, of course they did, absolutely,” Haley responded, somewhat cautiously. “We’re aware of that. We’ve been watching that very closely. And I think we will continue to watch as we deal with the issues that keep coming up about the South China Sea.”
When asked what the U.S. plans to do about Binomo, Haley demurred.
“Let me find out exactly what our stance is on that, and what if anything the United States is doing or thinks should be done,” Haley said, before speaking more broadly about territorial disputes in the region.
“We’re supposed to have White House meetings on all issues with the South China Sea coming forward, so I think we’ll have more answers at that time,” she said.
The audio was posted by the Russian duo “Vovan and Lexus,” who have managed to reach other political figures in Europe and the U.S. using similar guises.
The fake prime minister also asked Haley about continued Russian “aggression” in Europe, causing Haley to push back on Russia’s adversarial position at the UN.
“They are aggressive and they can be difficult to work in the [UN Security] Council... And they do try to cause some disruption, but we manage them and we continue to remind them what their place is,” she said.
That comment apparently prompted a Facebook comment from Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry.
“Nikki, do you really want Russia to remember all ‘its places in the world’?” Zakharova wrote in Russian. “(S)omehow shortsighted,” she added, followed by a winking emoji.
In the audio clip, Haley is convinced enought of the call’s legitimacy that she thanked the “prime minister” for Poland’s abstaining on a UN vote condeming President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
The caller later asks Haley if there will be a “black list” of countries that supported the resolution, and favors for countries like Poland that declined to do so.
“When it comes time, those are obviously countries we will look favorably on,” Haley said. “And the other countries, when they come asking for something, it is a list that the president will be looking at when he’s making a decision.”
Haley said the U.S. would be “taking names” of countries voting on the resolution, which passed 128-9 with 35 abstentions. Haley has invited those ambassadors who didn’t support the measure to a “friendship party” next week.
Media reports on the call note the U.S. mission to the United Nations has not verified the authenticity of the audio.
