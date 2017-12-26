Nikki Haley got punked by this 'world leader.' Now, it's got Russia talking

More Videos 1:39 How the Gamecocks will finish off 2018 recruiting class Pause 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 0:45 Panthers coach proud of Damiere Byrd contributions 2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them 1:54 Nikki Haley sounds off on Syria at the UN 1:06 Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 1:34 Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:31 From March: Snow scenes in Columbia 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them Sen. Ben Cardin asked South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley about Russia during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She answered that "we have to be cautious" and also said she sees Crimea as part of Ukraine. Sen. Ben Cardin asked South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley about Russia during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She answered that "we have to be cautious" and also said she sees Crimea as part of Ukraine. C-SPAN

