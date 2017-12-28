Haley's tough talk at the UN has some seeing a White House bid

Nikki Haley has received a lot of attention for her tough talk at the United Nations about the Trump administration’s controversial Jerusalem decision, and that has some seeing her as potentially the first woman president of the United States.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, a Fox News contributor, made the prediction on the Fox Business Network the day after Haley stared down 128 countries voting to condemn the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move its embassy there.
“Let me preface it by saying I think Nikki Haley may end up as our first female president,” Peters said.
The commenter added the former S.C. governor is “on track to be our Margaret Thatcher,” referencing the conservative leader who became the United Kingdom’s first woman prime minister.
Never miss a local story.
Lt. Col. Ralph Peters (Ret.): "@nikkihaley is on track to be our Margaret Thatcher. She's really strong... She's sticking up for truth, justice, and the American way." pic.twitter.com/J2ADep1koT— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 20, 2017
It isn’t the first time Haley has been mentioned as a possible presidential contender. In August, it was reported the Democratic National Committee was doing opposition research on Haley as a potential presidential candidate as early as 2020, assuming President Donald Trump does not seek a second term.
Haley earlier had vetoed a resolution by the U.N. Security Council condemning the U.S. move, warning the world she would be “taking names” during the General Assembly vote. Afterward, she invited the countries that supported the U.S. – or simply didn’t vote at all – to a “friendship party.”
Not all the attention on Haley has been positive in recent weeks.
Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus also posted the audio of a prank call they claim to have made to the U.N. ambassador claiming to be the prime minister of Poland.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments