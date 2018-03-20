Animal rights advocates protest circus in Spartanburg

Wofford students and faculty, along with other community members, are holding a peaceful protest Monday night outside the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. The peaceful protest is in regards to the treatment of animals within the circus atmosphere. Monday is opening night of the 2018 Hejaz Shrine Circus show in Spartanburg at the auditorium. Kristin Dennis of Greenville, right, came to protest to the treatment of animals in the show. Alex Hicks Jr Spartanburg Herald-Journal