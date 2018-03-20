White House takes a swipe at SC's Graham, Gowdy over Russia criticism

The White House has taken notice of criticism coming from some members of South Carolina's congressional delegation this week.
Asked about warnings from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, and Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, that President Donald Trump should not interfere with the ongoing Russia investigation, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was dismissive at Tuesday's press briefing.
"Maybe we need to work on our South Carolina members," Sanders said.
The press secretary was attempting to wave off concerns about the president's latest outburst against the investigation.
"I don't think that any individual, including members of Congress, would like it if they had been accused of taking their seat in Congress by doing something nefarious when they hadn't, particularly if it went on for more than a year into their time in office," Sanders said.
Both Graham and Gowdy separately criticized Trump on weekend talk shows about comments the president has made attacking special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.
Each warned the president not to fire Mueller.
Trump tweeted Sunday that the ongoing investigation was a "WITCH HUNT" and complained that Mueller's investigative team included Democrats. Those comments came after the Justice Department fired a former deputy FBI director on Friday and Trump's attorney John Dowd said he would like to see the investigation end.
Graham, who has had a hot-and-cold relationship with Trump, told CNN that "If he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency."
"I think it's very important he be allowed to do his job without interference and there are many Republicans who share my view," Graham said.
Gowdy, meanwhile, took aim at Trump attorney Dowd.
"If you have an innocent client, Mr. Dowd, act like it," Gowdy said on Fox News. "I think the President's attorney frankly does him a disservice when he says that."
Gowdy, who has announced plans to retire from Congress at the end of the year, said Mueller's investigation was too important to safeguarding the democratic process from Russian interference.
"If the allegation is collusion with the Russians, and there is no evidence of that, and you are innocent of that, act like it," Gowdy said.
Asked Tuesday if Graham and Gowdy's comments showed the president's stance was losing support in the GOP, Sanders said, "I certainly don't think we're losing Republicans at all. I think we're voicing some frustration over this ongoing process that we look forward to ending soon."
Franco Ordoñez with McClatchy's Washington, D.C, bureau contributed.
