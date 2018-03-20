Failed nuclear project will raise customers' power bills, Santee Cooper admits

A conservative think-tank warned Tuesday that S.C. residents served by Santee Cooper could see their power bills soar as the state-owned utility pays off $4 billion in debt from its failed nuclear project.
But Santee Cooper says the Palmetto Promise Institute's projections are overblown. Still, the power company’s own preliminary analysis found that its electric rates likely will have to rise 7 percent.
The Palmetto Promise Institute issued its 49-page report Tuesday amid a debate over Santee Cooper’s future. The group concluded that the utility should be sold, both to protect Santee Cooper's 2 million customers from higher rates and to get the state out of the utility industry.
That idea has been championed by Gov. Henry McMaster since last August. He began recruiting out-of-state suitors to purchase the utility just days after Santee Cooper and investor-owned SCE&G quit the construction of two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Station in Fairfield County.
The Palmetto Promise Institute’s report suggested that Santee Cooper likely would need to raise rates 13.6 percent – or about $16.20 on monthly power bills – to pay down its debt.
Santee Cooper customers currently pay about $5 per month, or 4.5 percent of their monthly power bills, for the nuclear project.
The think-tank recommended the General Assembly create a commission to field and evaluate offers for the Moncks Corner-based power company. That suggestion was made last December by the 20 electric cooperatives that buy three-fifths of Santee Cooper’s power and distribute it to 1.5 million customers in all 46 S.C. counties.
Santee Cooper spokeswoman Mollie Gore noted Tuesday that the utility offers the second lowest rates in the state, behind only Charlotte-based Duke Energy, which provides power in S.C. counties near the N.C. border.
“Our rates are significantly lower than the national average and the state average,” Gore said. “If you just look at industrial power costs, we have the lowest in South Carolina. Our rates are competitive.”
