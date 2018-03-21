Tim Scott demands answers from Ben Carson on extravagant spending

U.S. Senator Tim Scott sent a letter to HUD Secretary Ben Carson demanding answers about expensive purchases made for Carson's office.
"I was deeply disappointed to see press reports on your alleged involvement in the purchase of a $31,561 dining room set of furniture for your office," Scott wrote in a letter to Carson, which South Carolina's junior senator shared in a news release.
Scott wasn't just picking on the retired neurosurgeon for what seems to be an easy criticism. Scott's letter is part of him fulfilling his duty as the Chairman of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation and Urban Development, which has oversight jurisdiction over HUD.
Scott's letter was sent a day after Carson appeared before a House Appropriations subcommittee. The member of President Donald Trump's administration was pointedly asked about the $31,561 purchase of a table, chairs and hutch for his office.
Apparently Carson's answers left Scott with more questions. It also resulted in Scott taking his fellow Republican to task.
In the letter, Scott cited one answer that especially bothered him.
"When asked about this ... you stated, 'I can tell you what I did. I do not intend to be responsible for what anyone else said.'
"To me, that is the definition of the buck stopping somewhere else."
Scott followed that with a series of questions in the letter. He asked Carson to provide answers about who was involved with the furniture's purchase and whether the furniture order had actually been rescinded. He also asked Carson if he had any proof that the old set had "safety issues," as Carson told lawmakers.
Perhaps most important to Scott's ends, he closed the letter by asking Carson about new financial controls at HUD, and if those will prevent another instance like this.
The letter, and the direct questions could be prelude to more of the same. Only in a public setting.
Carson will appear before Scott's Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Thursday.
TIM SCOTT'S LETTER TO BEN CARSON
Dear Secretary Carson:
At your confirmation hearing last January, you testified that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is “part of the solution, helping ensure housing security and strong communities.” I agreed with that statement then as I do now.
That is why I was deeply disappointed to see press reports on your alleged involvement in the purchase of a $31,561 dining room set of furniture for your office. Furthermore, statements from your official spokesperson denying your participation in the purchase directly conflict with emails sent by HUD’s staff that were obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.
When asked about this yesterday during your appearance before the House Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, and Related Agencies, you stated, “I can tell you what I did. I do not intend to be responsible for what anyone else said.” To me, that is the definition of the buck stopping somewhere else.
At an annual spending level that tops $47 billion, there is no question that costs could and should be cut at HUD. I was glad to work with you on incorporating the Family Self-Sufficiency Act (S. 1344), which eliminates redundant HUD programs, in legislation that the Senate passed last week. That said, those efforts are for naught should you fail to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars.
Knowing the value you place on transparency and accountability from public officials, please answer the following in writing:
I. Did you personally select and approve the purchase of this furniture? If you did not, who did? Was that individual a HUD employee at the time? If not, is it legal for someone not employed by HUD to make such a decision related to Department expenses?
II. During your testimony for the House Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, and Related Agencies yesterday, you referenced “safety issues” related to the old dining table set. Do you have any documentation related to these incidences you can share?
III. Was the order for the furniture rescinded before the set was delivered to your office? And if the order has been rescinded, was HUD reimbursed the full $31,561 listed on the purchase order?
IV. How will the new financial controls at HUD you announced on March 15, 2018, prevent further similar incidences?
Please provide answers as soon as possible, but by no later than 5:00 p.m. on April 6, 2018. I look forward to discussing this request with you further during your appearance before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on March 22, 2018.
Sincerely,
U.S. Senator Tim Scott
Chairman
Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation, and Community Development
Comments