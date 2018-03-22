How SC Sierra Club made history with endorsement in governor's race

The S.C. chapter of the Sierra Club on Thursday made its first endorsement in a South Carolina governor's race prior to the primaries by tapping Democrat James Smith as its candidate.
The environmental group, which says it has 20,000 members statewide, made the move after a unanimous vote by its steering committee.
Sierra Club state Vice Chair Susan Corbett praised Smith, a state representative from Columbia, for supporting renewable energy and opposing offshore drilling while seeking to protect South Carolinians from electric rate increases.
"James Smith has done more for environmental protection and citizens’ rights to protect South Carolina’s natural wonders than any other lawmaker in the history of this chapter’s work in this state," Corbett said.
“My parents taught me to understand that protecting our environment and natural resources is not just about today," Smith said. "It’s about protecting our natural heritage for those who come after us so that they can appreciate all that this beautiful state has to offer."
Smith is seeking the Democratic nomination in a June 12 primary, running against Charleston businessman Phil Noble and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face the Republican nominee for governor.
The GOP race is even more crowded with five candidates: Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Williamsburg, Gov. Henry McMaster of Columbia, Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren.
Gov. McMaster recently drew the ire of environmental groups by signing into law a bill that would allow developers to build projects, opposed by environmentalists, before regulatory challenges are completed.
