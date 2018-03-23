Is this how Fairfield County can bounce back after nuclear collapse?

Fairfield County's economy is trying to recover from the collapse of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant expansion project. Five thousand workers lost their jobs when construction was abandoned last summer, and locals are looking to replace the expected jobs and impact of two unfinished nuclear reactors.
On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster was joined in Ridgeway by U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, state Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield, and other state and local officials to announce 135 new "opportunity zones" across the state — including 80 percent of Fairfield County.
Part of the federal tax reform passed by Congress last year and signed into law by President Donald Trump, the opportunity zones create new incentives for investors to put money back into some of South Carolina's most economically depressed areas.
McMaster said the opportunity zones, added to the tax bill by South Carolina's U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-Charleston, will spur new investment across the country.
Never miss a local story.
"But nobody's going to get ahead of South Carolina," he said at the Fairfield Commerce Center.
Based on census tracts that meet federal guidelines, the opportunity zones would offer tax breaks to investors who put money into the areas — whether for a factory, a residential development or a store front. The longer the investment lasts, the greater the tax breaks an investor will be able to claim, up to 10 years.
State officials selected 25 percent of eligible areas for federal approval, the maximum amount allowed under the tax bill.
"Every city or county that sent one in got at least their first or second choice selected," said state Commerce Department Secretary Bobby Hitt. "The 5th and 6th (Congressional) Districts have the largest amount."
Each of South Carolina's 46 counties has at least one opportunity zone. They cover both wide rural tracts — including most of Fairfield County — and more urban areas.
In Richland County, both North Columbia and the Lower Richland area have been designated opportunity zones. In Lexington County, much of West Columbia is an opportunity zone, as is Batesburg-Leesville.
Large portions of the cities of Camden, Newberry, St. Matthews and Sumter also got opportunity designations.
Hitt didn't mention any specific businesses that might choose to locate in Fairfield County under the new opportunity zones. But, he said, South Carolina's business recruitment efforts have been "on fire" recently, adding Fairfield is "well-placed for growth."
"It sits on top of a million people in the greater Columbia area," Hitt said.
The opportunity zones will make projects more attractive if there are up-front costs in rehabilitating an old building, for example, because an investor will be assured of a bigger payback down the line, Hitt said.
Comments