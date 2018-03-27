Good Friday fish fries: How SC's Clyburn is helping this Democrat run for governor

Democrat James Smith has won a critical supporter in his bid to be South Carolina's next governor.
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the state's sole Democrat in Congress and the third most powerful Democrat in the U.S. House, will join Smith for a Good Friday campaign tour, Smith's office said Tuesday.
The pair will stop in Kingstree for breakfast, Sumter for a fish lunch and Orangeburg for a fish-fry dinner. The tour closely follows a Washington, D.C., fundraiser last week that Clyburn headlined for Smith.
The congressman's support in campaigning and fundraising signals a formal endorsement from Clyburn is coming, further solidifying Smith as the pick of the state's Democratic establishment.
Clyburn's office did not immediately return a request for comment.
Smith will face at least two opponents in June's Democratic primary: Charleston businessman Phil Noble and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis.
For those keeping score, Smith has built a long list of formal endorsements from high-ranking Democrats. Former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Smith. So, too, have former S.C. Govs. Dick Riley and Jim Hodges, former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and former state schools Superintendent Inez Tenenbaum.
Smith's D.C. fundraiser was hosted by Riley, Tenenbaum, Benjamin and former S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Don Fowler and his wife, Carol Fowler, both of Columbia. The fundraiser was held at the home of John Jameson, president of a grass-roots consulting firm for advocacy and corporate clients, and an alumnus of political campaigns for Al Gore and Fritz Hollings.
The Smith campaign declined to comment on how much it raised at the D.C. fundraiser. However, suggested donations ranged from $250 for a "guest" to $3,500 for a "sponsor," according to an invitation obtained by The State.
Fowler said Smith has a greater chance of winning "than any other Democrat since Jim Hodges was around.." Hodges, the state's last Democratic governor, was elected in 1998.
Clyburn's support is coveted by Democratic candidates running in South Carolina who want to tap into the African-American voting block that is critical to winning a statewide primary. Clyburn's support also could help attract national donors to contribute to Smith. If Smith wins the primary, he will need to raise millions to compete with the eventual Republican nominee.
Smith reported raising $525,000 from September, when he entered the race, through December. Through the end of the year, the two leading Republicans candidates — S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton — had raised more than $6 million combined.
In April, the candidates will report their fundraising totals for January through March.
Comments