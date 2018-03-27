At UN, Haley says SC can offer lessons on race to the world

SHARE COPY LINK Nikki Haley, 44, has been recognized for her compassionate handling of state tragedies — signing a bill requiring police officers to wear body cameras after a white North Charleston officer was charged with fatally shooting a black motorist, and s McClatchy

Nikki Haley, 44, has been recognized for her compassionate handling of state tragedies — signing a bill requiring police officers to wear body cameras after a white North Charleston officer was charged with fatally shooting a black motorist, and s McClatchy