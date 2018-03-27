At UN, Haley says SC can offer lessons on race to the world

Nikki Haley is talking about South Carolina and race again, this time offering the lessons of her home state to the rest of the world.
Haley talked about her home state on Sunday at a United Nations commemoration for the victims of the transatlantic slave trade.
"My state's troubled history with slavery and discrimination is well-known, and its lessons live on," Haley said.
"Anyone who knows the South Carolina of today knows how much progress has been made, as we use these lessons to move forward as a people," she said. "So while we are proud of what we have achieved, we do not forget the long and challenging road that got us here.."
Before she was appointed ambassador to the UN, Haley led South Carolina through a contentious debate about removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds. That 2015 debate followed a shooting by a professed white supremacist in a predominantly African-American church that killed nine people in Charleston.
On Sunday, Haley praised those who fought against slavery in the past and continue to oppose discrimination and inequality today.
While we can't "change this part of our history," Haley said, we can learn from it by remembering its victims. She cited Elizabeth Freeman, an enslaved woman who won her freedom after taking her owners to court in Massachusetts in 1780.
Haley finished her speech by reading a quote on Freeman's tombstone, which said that she "could neither read, nor write, yet in her own sphere, she had no superior or equal."
