Greenville nurse joins growing field of candidates for Trey Gowdy's seat

The list of candidates vying for the seat that U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy is giving up continues to grow.
Shannon Pierce, a nurse and entrepreneur from Greenville, is the first woman to announce her candidacy as a Republican for the state's 4th Congressional District. She launched her campaign during an event Tuesday at The Beacon Drive-in in Spartanburg.
Greenville attorney Stephen H. Brown, who is a former chairman of the Greenville County Republican Party, is expected to join the race on Wednesday. He has scheduled an 11 a.m. announcement at Veterans Park in Simpsonville.
Pierce and Brown won't be official candidates unless they file paperwork in Columbia by noon on Friday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 11 candidates had filed to run for the seat that represents a district that includes Greenville and Spartanburg. Several others, including Easley pastor Mark Burns and Democrat Lee Turner, have said they plan to run but have yet to turn in their paperwork.
The six Republicans who are officially in the race include former state Sen. Lee Bright of Spartanburg County, Greer resident James Epley, state Rep. Dan Hamilton of Greenville, former Spartanburg County GOP Chairman Josh Kimbrell, Greenville resident Justin David Sanders and state Sen. William Timmons of Greenville.
The four Democrats seeking the seat are Taylors resident Brandon Brown, Simpsonville resident J.T. Davis, Greenville attorney Eric Graben and Greenville resident Will Morin.
American Party candidate Guy V. Furay also has filed to run.
Pierce, 45, began a career as a critical-care nurse after graduating from Clemson University, according to a statement issued by her campaign. She later developed a patent for collecting and storing clinical data and founded New Ocean Health Systems, formerly known as CareCam.
At her campaign kickoff event, Pierce said she was 12 years old when a school superintendent told her she "would never amount to anything."
"I am happy today to say that he was proved wrong, as I have become a nurse, an innovator, an entrepreneur, a jobs creator and a healthcare consultant — and a wife and mother, as well," she said. "I am a prime example that the American dream still exists, and I hope to ensure that that dream lives on for individuals (in) future generations through my service in Congress.”
During an interview later Tuesday, Pierce said she was approached in November by Gowdy's former chief of staff, Matthew Van Patton, who told her that Gowdy would not be seeking a fifth term. He also told her that polling showed that a woman innovator who had a background in creating jobs could do well as a candidate.
