He wrote a book on State House corruption. Now, he says he wants your vote to fix it

By Avery G. Wilks

March 29, 2018 03:29 PM

Longtime government watchdog John Crangle is running for office.

The 77-year-old filed Thursday to run as a Democrat for the S.C. House's District 75 seat, now held by state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Richland.

Crangle — who wrote a book on Operation Lost Trust, the 1990s FBI sting into widespread bribery in the General Assembly — said he plans to campaign on rooting out State House corruption.

Finlay, 48, said he is looking forward to a "very, very competitive race."

Crangle says he will center his campaign on a proposal to eliminate conflicts of interest in South Carolina's part-time Legislature by abolishing the S.C. House and having only a full-time state Senate. “What I’m trying to do is reduce the opportunity for the payouts and the shakedowns, which I believe is the root of a lot of the evil that goes on down there."

Now, only Nebraska has a one-house Legislature.

Finlay, a former Columbia city councilman seeking a fourth term in the House, isn't a fan of Crangle's idea.

“Democracy is clearly not without flaws. It’s a little bit like Winston Churchill said, 'Democracy is the worst form of government except for all the others,' " said Finlay.

Of Crangle's proposed full-time Legislature, Finlay said, "It’s a little bit like the argument of making a field goal worth 4 points. You’re just changing it a little bit. You haven't proven in any form of substance that you get better people, different people, more qualified people or different outcomes.”

