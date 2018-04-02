Who is Nikki Haley's 'new girlfriend' at the UN?

Nikki Haley is welcoming a "new girlfriend" to the UN.
The UN ambassador tweeted out her excitement Friday about being joined on the UN Security Council by Karen Pierce, the new ambassador from the United Kingdom.
"I'm so excited to have a new girlfriend on the Security Council!" the former S.C. governor said, accompanied by photos of the two women greeting each other and seated at the Security Council table.
Pierce also tweeted a photo gallery of her meeting with other ambassadors, leading with a photo of herself chatting with Haley.
"In my first week as UK Ambassador to the UN, I have been honoured to meet #UNSC colleagues, @antonioguterres and many others," Pierce said.
Pierce is the first female ambassador from the UK at the United Nations.
