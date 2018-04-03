From #MeToo to the wealth gap, SC governor candidates to address women's empowerment

Four candidates looking to become South Carolina's next governor will be laying out their views on women's issues.

The candidates will address the Women's Rights and Empowerment Network's annual summit April 10 — which is National Equal Pay Day — at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center in Columbia.

All gubernatorial candidates have been invited to attend. Confirmed participants so far include Republican and former state agency director Catherine Templeton, and Democratic businessman Phil Noble of Charleston, S.C. Rep. James Smith of Richland County, and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis.

Each candidate will speak separately for about 20 minutes.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

This will be WREN's second annual summit, doubling as a networking event and a chance for women to address issues in the workplace.

"The 'Me Too' movement has sparked new conversations in our homes, offices, and halls of government about how far women have advanced in our society and how far we have left to go to achieve true equality," a news release says.

The summit will focus on "closing the wealth gap, encouraging women’s entrepreneurialism, advancing women’s leadership, creating a safe and inclusive workplace, building salary negotiation skills, and much more."

Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to register ahead of time.