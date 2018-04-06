Abortion, medical pot and gun control: Which SC bills won't become law in 2018?

At the end of the day Tuesday, hundreds of proposals filed by S.C. lawmakers — from abortion bans to medical marijuana and gun control bills — will quietly die for the year.
That’s because they will not have passed either the House or the Senate by the annual “crossover” deadline Tuesday. Bills that fail to pass one chamber by April 10 can’t be considered by the other without a two-thirds majority vote.
That means controversial or complicated bills that miss the crossover date are toast for the year. And because the two-year legislative session ends this year, bills that don’t pass this year will have to start over the legislative process from scratch — in January 2019.
In recent weeks, feeling the deadline's pressure, S.C. lawmakers scrambled to pass bills that would boost the expansion of the solar industry in South Carolina, help state law enforcementprosecute would-be terrorists, crack down on school bullying and begin the process of selling the state-owned Santee Cooper utility.
But here’s a listing of the notable bills that didn’t make the cut:
Abortion
The strictest abortion ban proposed in the State House this year is likely to die after it misses the crossover deadline next week.
The “Personhood Act” — which effectively would ban all abortion in the Palmetto State by establishing legal rights at conception — reached the Senate floor in February but has since stalled. Senate Democrats vehemently oppose it, and some Republicans are skeptical of a bill that includes no exceptions for rape or incest and could jeopardize access to birth control and fertility treatments.
“Everybody knows that it is unconstitutional,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, noting the real purpose of the bill is to spark a court challenge to overturn Roe v. Wade. “There is concern that it would effectively prohibit in vitro fertilization. I’ve heard from a number of people that there is concern that there is no rape exception, and the primary advocates want it to be voted on as is.”
Still, all is not lost for pro-life advocates who want stricter abortion laws. A House bill that would bar “dismemberment” abortions already has crossed over to the Senate and could get a vote before the upper chamber adjourns for the year.
Gun control and the ‘Charleston loophole’
Senate bill 516, an attempt to strengthen gun background checks and close — to some degree — the so-called "Charleston loophole," is stuck in the Senate committee process and won’t make the April 10 deadline.
The bill, already a hard sell in the GOP-controlled Legislature, would have expanded to five from three the number of days a gun purchase must be delayed if a federal background check has not been completed.
Now-convicted killer Dylann Roof was able to buy a gun after three days even though his federal background check — which would have prohibited him from buying a gun — was still pending. Roof was sentenced to death in the slaying of nine churchgoers in Charleston.
State Sens. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster, and Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, say they will make last-ditch efforts to pull the bill out of committee Tuesday.
School threats
In the aftermath of February’s high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17, a bill that would strengthen penalties for threatening a school quickly passed through a Senate committee. But it since has stalled and won’t make the crossover deadline.
“My fervent hope is that no one would kill that badly needed bill out of spite,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, adding, “The bill is one of the few we have addressed that has no profit motive and is aimed only at furthering the safety of schoolchildren."
Senn has accused Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, of holding up the bill in order to trade it for a vote on another bill, a charge Malloy has denied. But Malloy’s objection to the bill likely will ruin its chances of becoming law.
Raising the high school dropout age
House bill 3350, which would raise the high school dropout age to 18 from 17, also is stuck in a committee.
Under current law, S.C. public school students can drop out when they turn 17, a year before they become legal adults, regardless of what their parents or guardians say.
Raising the dropout age would force students to stay in school until they are 18 — through threat of legal action.
Medical marijuana
A bill that would allow doctors to prescribe medical marijuana treatments is likely dead for the year, even though it is ready for a vote on the Senate floor.
The bill’s chief sponsor, Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said it would take “a miracle” for the bill to pass this year.
Sanctuary cities
Gov. Henry McMaster’s proposal to crack down on South Carolina’s nonexistent sanctuary cities made it to the House floor this spring.
But it won’t pass the House by the crossover deadline — to the delight of several House Republicans who saw it as an election year stunt.
The bill would have forced S.C. cities and counties to prove to the State Law Enforcement Division that they are not flouting federal immigration laws.
The Senate probably won’t take up the bill if the House passes it after the crossover deadline, lawmakers say.
“One thing I like about (the shortened legislative session) is it forces you to prioritize a bit more,” said state Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter. “You stray away from these real political debates that don’t accomplish a whole lot.”
Texting-while-driving ban
A bill that would have quadrupled the fine for texting while driving on S.C. roads could come up for debate Tuesday but won’t pass before the crossover deadline.
That’s a disappointment for its sponsor, state Rep. Bill Taylor, the Aiken Republican who called texting while driving a “public safety emergency” in South Carolina.
The bill would have raised the texting-and-driving fine to $100 for the first offense from the current $25. Drivers would have faced fines of $300 for repeat offenses.
“Georgia lawmakers passed the same bill this year. They could become the 16th state to be hands-free,” Taylor said. “I say, can we be the 17th, or do we have to wait around to be the 45th again? Shame on us.”
Borrowing for maintenance at colleges and state agencies
S.C. colleges and state agencies won’t benefit from a nearly $500 million borrowing plan that was proposed to fix years of deferred maintenance.
The S.C. House’s bond bill — a top legislative priority this session for S.C. colleges — won’t make the crossover deadline.
Officials said that money was needed to cover necessary renovations, repairs and building projects. But it fell victim to GOP Gov. McMaster’s veto threat and an unwillingness in the House to borrow money during an election year.
