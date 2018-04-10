Parts of SC are still reeling from 2015, 2016 floods. This money could help

South Carolina is getting another $213 million from the federal government to help it recover from storms in 2015 and 2016 that flooded homes and nearly wiped some communities off the map.
The latest grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development brings the Palmetto State's total flood recovery haul to $513 million, including previous HUD grants.
The money so far has been used to help more than 1,000 S.C. families return to homes that needed to be rebuilt or replaced after the historic October 2015 storm and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
The $213 million grant – including $18.6 million specifically for Columbia, $21.9 million for Richland County and $15.2 million for Lexington County – ensures that recovery work will continue over the next few years. It could be a boon to flooded-out towns like Nichols, still trying to rebuild.
“As long as there’s money, we’ll be doing this,” said S.C. Disaster Recovery Office spokeswoman Beth Parks.
The latest grant must be used to make hard-hit communities more resilient to disasters. The money probably could be spent making homes sturdier or raising them out of flood zones, but state officials are awaiting more instructions from HUD.
The Disaster Recovery Office has helped 990 families return home after the 2015 rain storm, which caused record flooding in Columbia and other parts of the state. Officials plan to help another 1,160 families over the next two years.
Previous HUD grants have helped 52 families return home after Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Parks said. The office plans to help another 1,300 – work that could take until 2020.
