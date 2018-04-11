Templeton 'hiding' her income from consulting work, McMaster alleges on new site

Gov. Henry McMaster is hitting his GOP primary opponent for not releasing more information about how much money she made from her work in state government and consulting. And the incumbent's campaign isn't beating around the bush.
On Wednesday, the campaign launched the site WhatIsTempletonHiding.com.
"Given Templeton’s campaign for governor has been largely centered on the idea, however fantastical, that she is a champion of government ethics, transparency, and accountability, the decision to keep the public in the dark about how she has made a living as a ‘consultant’ over the last few years is surprising," the site reads.
The site links to copies of Templeton's consulting contracts with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Department of Revenue since she resigned as the director of DHEC in 2015, as well as state business records for her company Brawley Templeton LLC.
Templeton's campaign made her joint tax filings for 2014 through 2016 available to reporters on Friday.
However, the campaign only produced the two-page summary of her income, deductions and taxes owed. Those forms did not show what income Templeton herself earned in those years or from what sources.
Those tax returns showed Templeton had a gross income of $889,932 in 2016. But that is a joint filing from Templeton and her husband, Mount Pleasant attorney Morgan Templeton.
The previous two years showed a larger income take of over $1 million, with the Templetons making a total of $1,053,245 in 2014 and $1,099,575 in 2015. But the returns don't provide a breakdown of the gubernatorial candidate's income sources.
The campaign denied a request by The State for details on Templeton's income, specifically what her consulting firm Brawley Templeton earned, who her clients were and what those clients paid Templeton.
The State has previously reported that two state agencies — the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Department of Revenue — have no written record, beyond contracts and invoices for payment, of what Templeton did for the agencies after stepping down as DHEC chief in early 2015.
Contracts posted to the website show Templeton earned $86,500 from her contract with DHEC. Templeton also made $37,500 from three months of consulting work at the Department of Revenue.
Templeton also worked briefly at the S.C. Ports Authority.
Templeton's campaign did not immediately respond to the new site Wednesday morning.
Last March, shortly after becoming governor, McMaster allowed reporters to review 16 years of his tax returns, through the 2015 tax year.
The filings showed McMaster's family income ranging widely, growing to more than $400,000 in 2015 from losses of more than $120,000 in 2000. The filings provided many details about McMaster's real-estate holdings, which include several rental properties near the University of South Carolina.
Comments