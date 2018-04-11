SC Gov. McMaster tops GOP rivals in race for campaign cash

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is leading his Republican rivals in fundraising as he heads into the last stretch before the June 12 primaries.
McMaster raised $740,910 from January through March, leaving him with nearly $3 million on hand to spend on his bid to keep his job, his campaign said late Tuesday.
"This latest show of support further underscores that the momentum is on our side as Gov. McMaster's message of cutting taxes, instituting Medicaid work requirements, preventing sanctuary cities, and growing our economy resonates with voters," said McMaster campaign spokesperson Caroline Anderegg.
"From the grassroots volunteers, to hundreds of donors, to President Trump, we are grateful for the overwhelming support for the governor's campaign."
McMaster fared better than his chief rival Catherine Templeton, who remains on the heels of the incumbent. The Mount Pleasant attorney and former state agency chief reported raising almost $558,000 for the quarter leaving her with $2.5 million to spend.
Political newcomer John Warren, whose business lends money to real-estate investors, raised almost $660,000 in large part — about $500,000 — coming from the candidate himself.
Fundraising reports for the Democratic candidates for governor and McMaster were not available early Wednesday, after some of the campaigns reported technical difficulties in uploading their reports to the State Ethics Commission website.
