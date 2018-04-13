Another candidate for SC governor offers a look at her taxes

Marguerite Willis is the latest candidate for governor to release her federal income tax records.

Willis, an attorney with Columbia's Nexsen Pruet firm who lives in Florence, is running as a Democrat.

She and her husband, Darlington County Economic Development Director Frank Willis, had a combined taxable income of nearly $2.8 million in 2015 and 2016, according to their tax records. They paid $1.1 million in federal income taxes during those two years, which equates to about 40 percent of their taxable income.

Republican candidates Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, Greenville businessman John Warren and Democrat Phil Noble previously released their tax returns for 2014, 2015 and 2016. Republican candidate Catherine Templeton allowed reporters to review copies of her 1040 forms for 2014, 2015, 2016.

Willis released copies of her 1040 forms for 2015 and 2016. Since she did not release her full tax returns, there were no details about nearly $176,000 in itemized deductions that she and her husband claimed in those years.

State Rep. James Smith, a Democrat from Columbia, has not released any information about his federal income taxes.