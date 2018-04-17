She defended net neutrality. Now SC's Mignon Clyburn is leaving the FCC

The South Carolina woman who makes up one of the five people overseeing America's sprawling telecommunications industry is stepping down.
Mignon Clyburn told a meeting of the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday that she intends to step down within the next month, several media outlets reported.
"I’ve done all I know to do. And it’s time for me to serve in another way," Clyburn said, according to Politico.
Clyburn is the daughter of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia. She was appointed to the FCC by President Barack Obama in 2009. When Democrats held the majority on the commission, she briefly chaired the FCC, the first woman to do so.
Clyburn was most recently in the news for her defense of net neutrality regulations, which were repealed last year by the commission's Republican majority.
At the time of the commission's vote in December, Clyburn read out a passionate defense of net neutrality, declaring, “I dissent from this…legally lightweight, consumer harming, corporate enabling, destroying internet freedom order”.
On Tuesday, Clyburn told her colleagues, "It's been the most incredible opportunity for me. In my wildest dreams, if I could have crafted my destiny, I never would have dreamed of this," according to the website Engadget.
Prior to becoming an FCC commissioner, Clyburn was the publisher of a weekly African-American newspaper in Charleston and served on South Carolina's Public Service Commission.
Because seats on the FCC are traditionally split along party lines, she is likely to be replaced by another Democrat.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who clashed with Clyburn over the net neutrality, praised her "distinguished tenure" in a tweet.
"You leave behind a rich legacy and many friends," he said." Godspeed and thank you for your public service."
