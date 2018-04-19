Conservation Voters backs Smith for governor

The Conservation Voters of South Carolina, one of the state's major environmental groups, endorsed Democrat James Smith for governor Thursday.
Smith, a state representative from Columbia, is a leader on environmental issues, having worked to expand solar power, stop nuclear waste dumping and protect rivers from unchecked withdrawals, the Conservation Voters said.
The environmental group's support comes as no surprise.
The Conservation Voters gave Smith one of its "Green Tie'' awards in 2009 for his efforts to protect the environment, as well as rating him higher than any other legislator on conservation issues last year. Previously, Smith received the endorsement of the state Sierra Club, another environmental group.
The nonprofit Conservation Voters group rates lawmakers on their votes on environmental issues and is active in trying to influence legislation at the State House.
"“South Carolina needs a leader who will advance a bold vision for the future of our state and protect the air, land and water that define us,” Conservation Voters Director John Tynan said in a statement.. “James Smith has shown time after time that he will fight – and win – for the rights of our citizens to a clean and healthy environment. He values people over profits and has chosen pragmatic results over political stunts. He is the leader that South Carolina needs and deserves.”
Smith promised to bring a "new era of conservation leadership'' to the Governor's Mansion if elected.
Smith faces Charleston business consultant Phil Noble and Florence lawyer Marguerite Willis in the June Democratic primary for governor. The winner of that primary will face the GOP nominee.
Republicans vying for the governor's job are Gov. Henry McMaster of Columbia, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Kingstree and former environmental agency chief Catherine Templeton of Mount Pleasant.
Comments