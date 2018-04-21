EXCLUSIVE: SC residents want officers in schools, tighter gun laws, poll finds

About 8 in 10 South Carolinians want an armed resource officer in every public school, and nearly 7 in 10 Palmetto State residents say they would be willing to pay higher taxes for them, according to the most recent Winthrop Poll.
The poll, with four questions asked exclusively for The State newspaper, also found a majority of S.C. residents want tighter gun control laws — including raising the minimum age to buy an AR-15 and requiring completed background checks before gun sales.
Proposals to tighten South Carolina's gun control laws have failed to gain any traction in the Republican-controlled Legislature so far.
However, the poll's findings encourage S.C. Democrats who say the Legislature is flouting the will of South Carolinians.
Republican state lawmakers are more skeptical, arguing polls oversimplify complex issues and don't mirror what they hear from constituents back home.
SROs stalled
The results — from an April 7-16 survey of 789 S.C. residents — support one of Gov. Henry McMaster's top legislative priorities this year: putting an armed resource officer in every Palmetto State public school.
So far, however, that effort has gone nowhere.
The Columbia Republican — seeking election in November — asked lawmakers in January to spend $5 million next year to hire more school resource officers. He doubled down on that request as the school safety debate roared after 17 students and teachers were slain during a Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
No state money now goes to pay for resource officers. Instead, they are hired locally, typically paid through partnerships between school districts, local governments and sheriff's departments.
That means school districts in poorer parts of the state often can't afford resource officers. About half the state's 1,200 schools don't have an officer.
It would take a lot more money than McMaster proposed — up to $60 million — to put an officer in every school.
That's partially why the governor's proposal has failed to gain steam.
“Five million dollars won’t do it, and I don’t believe in gestures of goodwill," state Sen. Shane Martin, the Spartanburg Republican who leads the Senate panel that decides criminal justice spending, told The State last month.
'School safety is a priority'
But the push to put a school resource officer in every school might not be over. It probably will carry over into next year's legislative session.
Lawmakers from both major parties agree every S.C. school should have a resource officer, if it wants one. Just 17 percent of South Carolinians disagree, according to the latest Winthrop Poll.
But questions abound about how to pay for the officers.
State Rep. Wendy Brawley's proposal to raise the money through a 7 percent tax on gun sales was dead the minute she filed it last month in the overwhelmingly Republican House. The Richland Democrat's bill would have let schools apply to the state for the money, giving preference to those that can't otherwise afford it.
Republican lawmakers, as well as Gov. McMaster, oppose raising taxes. However, the poll finds that 69 percent of S.C. residents — including 74 percent of the state's gun owners — would support a tax hike to hire school resource officers, if needed.
Instead, GOP leaders say the money should be carved out of the state's existing $8.2 billion general fund budget. That would mean cutting money in other areas, many already chronically underfunded.
“The issue is that the Legislature has to determine that it’s a priority, and if it’s a priority, we have to figure out a way to fund it," said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. "To me, school safety is a priority."
House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, said lawmakers must decide how a school resource officer program would work before throwing state money at it.
For example, he said, the state could save money by allowing retired police officers to volunteer at schools. It also could form funding partnerships with school districts and law enforcement.
Still, Simrill expects budget negotiators in the coming weeks to slip a small amount of money — perhaps $2 million — into the state budget that takes effect July 1 to start the process of adding school resource officers, with plans to expand it next year.
“We'll begin the blueprint of how best to do this," Simrill said.
Democratic lawmakers say they are on board.
"If you're going to do anything to promote school safety, resource officers make the most sense to me," said state Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, adding officers are useful for more than their guns. "The officer is there to pick up on the whispers in the hallway about somebody making a threat or a statement that, maybe, they need to be directed to a counselor.”
'Tone-deaf to the will of the people'
The Winthrop Poll also found support among South Carolinians, including gun owners, for tighter gun laws.
Sixty-eight percent of those surveyed said they thought South Carolina should pass a law raising the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic rifle — like the AR-15 used in the Parkland shooting — to 21 from 18. That includes 57 percent of S.C. gun owners.
Another 86 percent of S.C. residents — and 85 percent of gun owners — say they would support a new law requiring background checks to be completed before a gun sale, the Winthrop Poll found. Those numbers are slightly higher than a 2015 Winthrop Poll asking the same question but are in line with other national polls.
“While those who oppose completed background checks are small in number, we all know that they are quite passionate and vocal in their opposition,” Winthrop Poll director Scott Huffmon said. “However, as long as laws don’t prevent responsible and law-abiding citizens from legally purchasing firearms, a strong majority — of everyone and gun owners — favor requiring completed background checks.”
Currently, state law allows three days for law enforcement to complete a background check. That three-day window came under criticism after the 2015 Charleston church massacre, when shooter Dylann Roof was able to buy and take home a gun before the FBI had finished investigating red flags in his file.
But a handful of Democratic proposals to extend that waiting period — to five days or even indefinitely — all have failed so far in the Legislature.
“The people of South Carolina are asking us to carry out the will of the people. But the majority in the Legislature refuse to do so, particularly on the issue of guns," said state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, who has filed a number of bills that would tighten S.C. gun laws. "We are tone-deaf to the will of the people.”
State Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Richland, said she was pleasantly surprised by the poll results.
“People have gotten tired," she said. "We are seeing this national movement. That is what it is going to take, for our young people to rise up and say: ‘We’ve had enough. If you won’t protect us, we will vote you out.’
"If that’s what it takes, I’m all for it.”
But Republicans in the State House don't buy it. Some are skeptical of the poll itself, saying they hear differently from their constituents.
House Majority Leader Simrill blamed the FBI — not the state's three-day waiting period — for Roof's ability to buy a gun before the Emanuel AME Church massacre. The state doesn't need more laws that would hamper the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, the York Republican said.
"If you look at Parkland and the number of times the FBI was called with no follow-up, that system didn’t work," Simrill said. "Instead of working on the systems that didn’t work, we’re trying to create more systems.”
Spokesman Brian Symmes said McMaster "is as strong of a supporter of the Second Amendment as there is and believes the current three-day period for background checks provides plenty of time to make sure guns aren’t getting into the hands of people who shouldn’t have them."
Winthrop Poll questions and answers
1. Do you think the state of South Carolina should, or should not, allocate state money each year to pay the salary and other related expenses to put a full-time armed, trained law enforcement officer – known as a school resource officer – in every public school in the state.
Should: 80 percent overall, and 84 percent of gun owners surveyed
Should not: 17 percent, 14 percent among gun owners
Not sure: 2 percent, 2 percent among gun owners
Refused to answer: 1 percent, 1 percent among gun owners.
2. Would you support an increase in taxes to pay for the cost of putting a school resource officer in every South Carolina public school?
Yes: 69 percent, and 74 percent of S.C. gun owners
No: 11 percent, and 10 percent of S.C. gun owners
Not sure: 1 percent, and 1 percent of S.C. gun owners
Refused: 1 percent
Not asked: 19 percent — and 15 percent of gun owners — because they replied "should not" to the first question
3. Do you think South Carolina should, or should not, pass a law raising the minimum age for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle, such as the AR-15, from 18 to 21 years old?
Should: 68 percent of respondents, and 57 percent of gun owners
Should not: 31 percent, and 41 percent of gun owners
Not sure: 1 percent, 1 percent of gun owners
Refused: 1 percent, 1 percent of gun owners
4. Currently, when a person purchases a firearm, if the background check takes longer than three days to come back, the buyer may receive the firearm without a completed background check if the seller agrees. Would you support or oppose legislation that would require a completed background check before a buyer can take possession of a firearm, even if the background check takes longer than three days to come back?
Support: 86 percent of respondents, and 85 percent of gun owners
Oppose: 12 percent, and 12 percent of gun owners
Not sure/don’t know: 1 percent, and 1 percent of gun owners
Refused to answer: 1 percent, and 2 percent of gun owners
Comments