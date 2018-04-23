With protests on the rise, SC woman returns to the lines

In this March 24, 2018 photo, Jan Rose Kasmir holds a sign with a photo of her offering a flower to soldiers in a 1967 protest against the Vietnam War, during a rally for gun safety laws in Bluffton, S.C. Kasmir gave up protesting when public opposition failed to stop the Iraq War in 2003. But after the 2017 Women's March, she returned to the lines this spring to rally for gun control near her home in Hilton Head, South Carolina, joining a series of recent protests by millions of Americans demanding change. "I think we've reached a tipping point," Kasmir said. Courtesy Jan Rose Kasmir via AP)