Nikki Haley, Tim Scott to headline Clemson commencement

Clemson University has landed not one but two high-profile speakers at this spring's graduation.
Clemson announced Tuesday that UN AMbassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott will both be speaking at separate commencment ceremonies May 10 and 11.
"It is an honor to have Ambassador Haley and Senator Scott address our graduates and inspire them as they get ready to embark on their next journey,” Clemson President Jim Clements said in making the announcement. “As South Carolinians and graduates from institutions in our great state, their remarkable success stories exemplify how our students can use their education to make a positive difference in the world.”
Haley, a former S.C. governor and 1994 Clemson graduate, will speak May 10 to graduates of the colleges of business and education at the 2:30 p.m. commencement, at which she will also receive an honorary doctorate in the humanities.
The next day, Scott will deliver two graduation addresses of his own. The North Charleston Republican will speak at the 9:30 a.m. commencement for the college of agriculture, forestry and life sciences and the college of behavioral, social and health sciences; and at the 2:30 p.m. ceremony for the college of architecture arts and humanities and the college of science.
The ceremonies can be viewed online at www.clemson.edu/tv/live.
