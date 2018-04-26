SCANA to drop its dividend in peace offering? Legislators unimpressed

SCANA, the troubled utility under fire for failing to complete a nuclear construction project at its V.C. Summer Nuclear Station, offered a subtle peace offering Thursday to S.C. legislators who are threatening to cut its rates.
On the second page of its first-quarter earnings report, the Cayce-based utility said it has not decided whether future dividends would be paid to its shareholders, a statement that stock analysts say was noteworthy.
So far, those dividends have helped hold up the utility's battered stock price.
But they also have infuriated some S.C. legislators, who are considering ordering a temporary cut in the utility's S.C. electric rates.
Those legislators note SCANA's SCE&G subsidiary continues to charge its customers $27 a month, on average, for two V.C. Summer nuclear reactors that the utility abandoned last July. That money from customers then is rerouted to SCANA's stockholders in the form of dividends. Legislators have called on the utility to discontinue its dividends and use that money to reduce its rates, inflated by the V.C. Summer debacle.
"They're taking the ratepayers' money and paying it to shareholders," said state Sen. Nikki Setzler, the Lexington Democrat whose district includes SCANA's headquarters. "It seems logical that what they ought to do is suspend the dividends so the ratepayers are treated better.
"It's absolutely something they should do. They should have done it way before now."
Setzler said he hopes the move means SCANA is beginning to hear lawmakers and, more importantly, its customers, who are tired of paying high power bills. "They have got to help resolve this problem that they created, and they have not done that to this point."
'Good public relations move'
However, there were hints.
In February, when SCANA announced its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings, the company-written headline on the utility's news release said, in part, "SCANA reports financial results ... and declares dividend on common stock for first quarter 2018."
But Thursday, the utility made no mention of its dividends until the bottom of the second page of its news release. There, it said a decision regarding its regular dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, will be made by its board of directors closer to when that dividend normally would be awarded.
Travis Miller, a financial analyst with Morningstar, said SCANA's failure to announce a quarterly dividend is unusual and may be because of the proposed acquisition of the utility by Virginia-based Dominion Energy. If that deal goes through, Dominion has proposed giving SCE&G customers a rebate for some of the money they already have paid for failed nuclear project.
“If SCANA doesn’t pay the dividend and saves the cash, and the deal ultimately goes through, that gives Dominion more cash to fund the rate refunds, etc., that they have proposed,'' Miller told The State. "Dominion has interest in retaining that cash in SCANA.''
Miller said cutting the dividend also is a "good public relations move'' because legislators have been upset about SCANA paying dividends.
"It's a way for them to appease the politicians and others in the state who are trying to recoup some of this money,'' Miller said, noting the failure to announce a dividend was reflected in SCANA's stock price about midday Thursday.
SCANA's stock price hovered above $35 a share at midday, far below its 52-week high of $71.28 a share, before rallying to post only a small loss for the day.
“Obviously, they’re scared,'' state Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, said of SCANA. "They’re concerned.
"They’re hearing the debates we’re having in the Legislature about how SCANA has acted to protect their own, to promote their bonuses and their bosses. They’re obviously listening to the debate that we’re having and realizing that the right thing to do is to start putting ratepayers first.”
McCoy said, however, that he wants to know the motive behind the possible dividend cuts. He said he is skeptical the move was a peace offering. Instead, it could be a move to ensure the utility remains solvent if lawmakers or the courts slash its rates, said McCoy, who led the House's V.C. Summer investigation.
Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, said he's skeptical of SCANA's motives, too.
If anything, he said, SCANA just is reacting to its lower first-quarter earnings, down slightly, in part, because of its higher legal bills.
SCANA cites higher legal costs
SCANA said the lower earnings resulted, in large part, from a $25 million loss because of higher legal costs and financial advisory fees, in addition to tax reform. The losses were offset by higher gas revenues from subsidiaries in North and South Carolina.
SCANA's legal and advisory costs have exploded since the V.C. Summer debacle.
In January, the troubled utility agreed to be acquired by Dominion, a deal that required retaining advisers. However, Dominion has threatened to walk from that deal if lawmakers order SCE&G to cut its rates, cuts the House, Senate and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster all favor.
At the same time, SCANA is defending itself against more than a dozen lawsuits alleging it defrauded its customers by concealing problems at the Fairfield County nuclear project.
SCANA also is defending itself before the state Public Service Commission, where various groups are demanding the utility refund $2 billion it already has collected from its customers for the V.C. Summer expansion and discontinue the continuing nuclear charges those customers have to pay.
Thursday's announcement follows major losses by the company in 2017.
For all of 2017, the company reported losses of $119 million, or 83 cents a share, in part because of the failure of the V.C. Summer nuclear reactor project.
SCANA and its junior partner, the state-owned Santee Cooper utility, walked away from the effort V.C. Summer expansion project July 31, citing high costs and the bankruptcy of contractor Westinghouse. Together, the two utilities had spent about $9 billion over a decade trying to build two new reactors.
SCANA's SCE&G subsidiary serves about 723,000 electric customers in South Carolina. It has about 1.3 million natural gas customers in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.
