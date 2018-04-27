Gov candidate missed SC Democratic debate. Here's where he was instead

In the week after the Democratic candidates for governor debates, there's been another debate — over one candidate's absence.

Last Sunday, Charleston businessman Phil Noble and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis appeared at the Furman University election forum, hosted by Greenville TV station WYFF and the Upstate Chamber Coalition.

The third Democrat running for the party's nomination, state Rep. James Smith of Columbia, was invited but did not attend. Instead, Smith left last Saturday's state Democratic convention to fly to Chicago for a meeting of the Democratic Governors Association — well before November's election could make him one.

The Governors Association event focused on Democratic candidates for office around the country — but Smith's absence from last Sunday's debate caught the attention of his opponents.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Another debate, another no-show by the State House's hand-picked candidate," Noble said afterward. "This time, he says it’s because he'd rather go to an out-of-state 'retreat' with a select group of well-heeled, Democratic establishment movers and shakers than answer real questions from real Democrats all across South Carolina."

Willis followed up with an open letter criticizing Smith's absence, arguing the state lawmaker owes an apology to voters who expected him to attend.

"Campaigning is essentially a job interview, and debates provide the opportunity for our future bosses to ask us tough questions to see whether we're qualified for the position," Willis said. "Not showing up raises serious concerns about your desire for the job as well as your ability to meet commitments in the future."

The candidates noted Smith also missed a Winthrop University forum that they both attended on April 19. That event also was skipped by GOP Gov. Henry McMaster; his main Republican opponent, Catherine Templeton; and Upstate businessman John Warren. It did feature Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, both Republicans; independent Phil Cheney, who still needs to collect enough petition signatures to qualify for the ballot; and American Party nominee Martin Barry.

Smith's campaign declined to comment on "the actions of other candidates" after last Sunday's debate, only pointing to his regrets to the debate hosts for "a previous commitment to attend a conference for Democratic leaders being held out-of-state." The Smith camp also worked in a reference to one of his more high-profile endorsements.

"As Vice President Joe Biden said in a video aired at the South Carolina Democratic Convention ... this election will be about the issues facing the people of South Carolina and I look forward to continuing that dialogue with my fellow candidates in future forums," Smith said.

The debate-gate squabbles among the Democratic candidates has drawn the attention of one outside group.

The Republican Governors Association delighted in the fight, sending out news release saying "liberal politician" Smith was being attacked for "ducking" the debate, while noting the battle for the Democratic nomination remains tight in the most recent polling.

"As rhetoric between South Carolina’s Democrat gubernatorial candidates continues to escalate while polls show no clear frontrunner in the race, the party’s increasingly divisive primary will only further damage their chances of competing in November’s general election," the RGA contends.

Democrats wade into race to slam Templeton

The Republican Governors Association isn't the only outside group weighing into the S.C. governor's race.

Republican Templeton released her third TV ad Friday, promising, if elected, "to pass an Anti-Corruption Bill that includes term limits for legislators, bringing an end to wasteful pork spending, and a ban on lawmakers appointing their relatives to boards and commissions."

“Catherine Templeton understands that people have finally had enough of the good old boy network in Corrupt Columbia,” campaign manager R. J. May III said in a press release.

Oh, yeah? responded the Democratic Governors Association, issuing its own press release entitled: "In New Ad, Templeton Slams Politicians Who 'Self-Deal'; Forgets to Look in the Mirror."

There's "just one problem" with the ad, the Democratic group said. "Templeton is just as guilty of self-dealings as anyone."

"The day after she resigned as director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, Templeton took a cushy no-bid contract with the same agency, and got paid even more than when she was director. ... That’s not exactly the resume of an ethics reforming outsider."

“If Catherine Templeton wants to clean up the self-dealing in Columbia, she should start with herself,” Democratic Governors Association deputy press secretary Alex Japko said in a statement. “(V)oters will see through her hypocritical ad.”