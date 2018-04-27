Horse-drawn wagons with Trump signs hoofing down SC highway? Here's why.

SHARE COPY LINK Jeff Hoyle of Casar, N.C. and Randy Smith of Boiling Springs, N.C. drove two covered wagons led by horses and mules to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to raise money for Horses and Hooves therapeutic riding program. They decorated the wagons with "Trump" signs. Andrew Dys

Jeff Hoyle of Casar, N.C. and Randy Smith of Boiling Springs, N.C. drove two covered wagons led by horses and mules to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to raise money for Horses and Hooves therapeutic riding program. They decorated the wagons with "Trump" signs. Andrew Dys