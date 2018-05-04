SC Democrats kill Senate GOP's abortion ban with days-long filibuster

At 1 a.m. Friday, after three days of debate and facing a Democratic filibuster with no end in sight, Senate Republicans gave in.
A Republican-backed bill that would have outlawed virtually all abortions in South Carolina died Friday morning after its supporters failed on a fourth attempt to sit down the Democrats who were delaying a final vote.
“We just didn’t have the votes," said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. "It’s an important issue. We wanted to fight for it. We did fight for it. We have four or five different cloture votes, and it was obvious that we were not going to have the votes we needed to have in order to bash it.”
This story is being updated.
Comments